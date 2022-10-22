Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 3

Did Danny and Baez find out the truth about Maggie's attack?

The two officers were into action on Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3 when a surprising lead found them in contact with a mutual friend.

Meanwhile, Frank and the Dream Team debated the appropriate memorial protocol for a former police commissioner with a questionable professional legacy.

Elsewhere, Jamie begged Erin to release a pert who could lead him to a powerful criminal.

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.