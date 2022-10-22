Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 3

at .

Did Danny and Baez find out the truth about Maggie's attack?

The two officers were into action on Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3 when a surprising lead found them in contact with a mutual friend.

Searching for a Murderer - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Frank and the Dream Team debated the appropriate memorial protocol for a former police commissioner with a questionable professional legacy.

Elsewhere, Jamie begged Erin to release a pert who could lead him to a powerful criminal.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3 Quotes

If he was so great, then ask yourself, why did he suddenly resign? And why was I, the chief of the department, asked to replace him the very next day?

Frank

Danny: Yeah, I know Maggie Gibson. I'll be right there.
Baez: Something happen with Maggie?
Danny: She was stabbed.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3 Photos

Henry Remembers a Fallen Commissioner - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3
Jamie and Anthony Work Together - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3
What Happened to Maggie? - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3
Debating Protocol - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3
Helping an Old Friend - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 13
  3. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 3