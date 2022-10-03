Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 8

Can the past be escaped?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 8, a DNA test revealed a shocking location for Evan's father, paving the way for some of our biggest drama to date.

Meanwhile, Jess hosted a historical reenactment that threatened to change everything people thought they knew about the town.

Elsewhere, a Hollywood star arrived in town to offer Bree a movie deal.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.