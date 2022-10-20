Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 5

at .

Was there a way forward for the hospital?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5, the effects of the supply chain shortages continued to impact the E.D. when Vanessa's drug dealer reappeared.

GIving Emergency Aid - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 4

Meanwhile, one of the victims of the recent train crash needed a transplant, forcing Crockett to improvise.

Elsewhere, Charles and Nellie helped a patient with amnesia.

What did they learn?

Watch Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5 Quotes

Hey, I'm really sorry for the sneak attack. I just thought that reuniting in the treatment room would have been awkward. Which it was.

April

Marcel: April Sexton! In the flesh.
April: Dr. Marcel.
Marcel: It's been forever.
April: Maybe for you, but for me it was just yesterday.

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5 Photos

April Returns - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5
Helping a Patient Remember - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5
Archer Leads - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5
Out of Control - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5
Vanessa In Trouble - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5
In Need of a Transplant - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5
  1. Chicago Med
  2. Chicago Med Season 8
  3. Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5
  4. Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 5