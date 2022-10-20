Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 5

Was there a way forward for the hospital?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5, the effects of the supply chain shortages continued to impact the E.D. when Vanessa's drug dealer reappeared.

Meanwhile, one of the victims of the recent train crash needed a transplant, forcing Crockett to improvise.

Elsewhere, Charles and Nellie helped a patient with amnesia.

What did they learn?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.