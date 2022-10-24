Watch Family Guy Online: Season 21 Episode 5

Did Cleveland prove to be better at the job than Peter?

On Family Guy Season 21 Episode 5, Peter got his friend a job at the brewery and quickly regretted it.

Meanwhile, Stewie and Brian's plan to get rich quick left everyone wondering what they wanted in life.

Elsewhere, a new student at the school left Chris and Meg in an awkward scenario.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.