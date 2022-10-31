Watch Family Guy Online: Season 21 Episode 6

Did Peter go too far?

On Family Guy Season 21 Episode 6, Lois was unimpressed that he continually bailed on household duties.

In an attempt to appease his wife, Peter made a hologram of himself.

Meanwhile, everyone in the house had some strong opinions about all the changes.

Was there a way for peace and unity amongst everyone?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.