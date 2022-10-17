Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 2

Did the team come to terms with all the big changes?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 2, Callen and Sam navigated some very big hurdles in their personal lives.

Meanwhile, Deeks and Kensi realized they had to get Rosa some help with her work.

Elsewhere, an architect duo specializing in designing secure buildings went missing.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.