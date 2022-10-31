Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 4

at .

Did Aiden manage to get through to everyone?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4, his plane crashed and he was put in the frame for it.

As the NCIS battled to clear his name, he faced media scrutiny.

Helping Aiden - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Rountree had some ideas about how he wanted to handle the aftermath of the incident with the LAPD.

Elsewhere, Sam was hunting for a new caretaker for his father.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4 Quotes

Kilbride: I know this is not my place, Agent Rountree. But it might not get better, even if you do push. Crooked cops have gotten less for doing worse.
Rountree: Much worse.

Shyla: Trying to find privacy around here is really tough.
Fatima: Tell me about it. This [supply room] is the only place I could find to pray.
Shyla: You don't mind doing it in here?
Fatima: Not at all. Anywhere is a place of prayer ... except for washrooms and graveyards.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4 Photos

Advising Rountree - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
Helping Aiden - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
Counseling Rountree - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
Rountree's Decision - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
Aiden's Crash - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
Aiden's Interrogator - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
