Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 4

Did Aiden manage to get through to everyone?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4, his plane crashed and he was put in the frame for it.

As the NCIS battled to clear his name, he faced media scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Rountree had some ideas about how he wanted to handle the aftermath of the incident with the LAPD.

Elsewhere, Sam was hunting for a new caretaker for his father.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.