Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 3

at .

Did the 1970s prove to be a fun time for Ben?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3, Ben found himself in the body of promising young boxer Danny Hill on the eve of a big title fight.

Spit Take - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Ben and Addison discovered that everything was on the line, and had to help someone with a big life event.

Elsewhere, Magic, Ian, and Jenn delved into Ben's past to uncover the truth about the machine's future.

Watch Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Quantum Leap online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Ben: I don’t know what to do once the fight starts.
Addison: Yeah, if only there was a way to know exactly what the champ would do. If we could see the fight before it happened… oh, wait, what do we have here?
Ben: Do you want to milk that moment a little bit longer? Should I give you some more time with that?
Addison: You know, I really gotta get the wins where I can.

Addison: Look, I can’t just stop, okay? Everything here reminds me of him. Everything at home reminds me of him. Even the day of the week reminds me of him.
Ian: So, like Wednesday? Wednesday reminds you of Ben?
Addison: On Wednesdays, we used to get Thai food and watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Ian: Wow.
Addison: He pretends like he hates it, but he follows all of them on Twitter.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

Heartfelt - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3
Spit Take - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3
Brother Daryl - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3
On the Ropes - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3
Two Coaches - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3
Fight Ready - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3
  1. Quantum Leap
  2. Quantum Leap Season 1
  3. Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3
  4. Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 3