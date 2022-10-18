Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 5

at .

Did Arman ad Nadia get control of the drug-selling venture?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5, they realized Thony's ethical methods didn't bring in enough money.

Disappointed - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Garrett was one step closer to solving the Cortes case.

Elsewhere, a sudden turn of events left one of Thony's associates in great danger.

Was there a way forward?

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5 Quotes

You’re right. Thony can’t be calling the shots anymore. She doesn’t know how to run a business. We do.

Arman

Thony: Arman, I’m a doctor, not a drug dealer. I will only sell legitimate meds to people in need.
Nadia: Here we go again.
Thony: If I get arrested, who will look after Luca?

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5 Photos

Disappointed - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5
Going into Business - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5
Gathering Info - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5
Overwhelmed - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5
Playing Games - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5
Teen Troubles - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5
  1. The Cleaning Lady
  2. The Cleaning Lady Season 2
  3. The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 5
  4. Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 5