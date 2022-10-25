Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 4

Did Jordan and Daniel manage to find a severed foot?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 4, the race against the clock kicked off as the team tried to save a patient.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team operated on a military reenactor whose attempt at authenticity created an explosive predicament that Shaun couldn't even predict.

Elsewhere, Morgan had to come to terms with her actions to secure her future.

How did Park feel about it?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.