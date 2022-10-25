Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 4

Did Jordan and Daniel manage to find a severed foot?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 4, the race against the clock kicked off as the team tried to save a patient.

Glassman Blames Shaun - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 4

Meanwhile, the rest of the team operated on a military reenactor whose attempt at authenticity created an explosive predicament that Shaun couldn't even predict.

Elsewhere, Morgan had to come to terms with her actions to secure her future.

How did Park feel about it?

I'm surprised you're so invested. You didn't seem that sympathetic in the patient's room.

Asher

Park: We'll leave it open for now and if we can find the foot, we will try to replant it.
Andy: What do you mean, if you can find the foot?

Glassman Blames Shaun - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 4
An Unpredictable Situation - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 4
Park's Personal Life - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 4
Park Assists - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 4
Powell's Expertise - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 4
An Explosive Operation - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 4
