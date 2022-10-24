Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 20

at .

Did Yumiko vow to go against her best friends?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20, Pamela's plan to get rid of everyone and make Yumiko prosecute Eugene hit a snag.

Carol in the Darkness - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20

Meanwhile, Carol realized her friends were disappearing and set out to find Daryl and save everyone.

Elsewhere, Connie revealed she was being followed while Lance continued to cause problems from his cell.

Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20 Online

Use the video above to watch The Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20 Quotes

Pamela: There's no threat.
Yumiko: Right now, I'm the biggest threat you have. I suggest you say good-bye to your guests and tell me what the hell's going on. I'm not leaving until you do.
Pamela: We were just wrapping up. Thank you all for coming by and sharing your thoughts.

My mom once told me that the only thing more dangerous than the dead is the living.

Judith

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20 Photos

Lance in Danger - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20
Carol in the Darkness - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20
Lance in His Cell - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20
Chatting Again - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20
Talking With Ezekiel - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20
Taking a Stand - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20
  1. The Walking Dead
  2. The Walking Dead Season 11
  3. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20
  4. Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 20