Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 20

Did Yumiko vow to go against her best friends?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20, Pamela's plan to get rid of everyone and make Yumiko prosecute Eugene hit a snag.

Meanwhile, Carol realized her friends were disappearing and set out to find Daryl and save everyone.

Elsewhere, Connie revealed she was being followed while Lance continued to cause problems from his cell.

Use the video above to watch The Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.