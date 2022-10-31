Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 21

at .

Did everyone manage to escape the Commonwealth army?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21, many people were ready to fight back, but a devastating incident scared many key players into submission.

Fighting for Their Lives - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21

Meanwhile, Daryl and Carol embarked on a risky mission that could save the kids.

Elsewhere, Rosita and Gabriel had to make a choice about whether they wanted to cut and run.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21 Quotes

They just ripped him away from me. I wasn't strong enough.

Maggie

Trooper 207 from Outpost 41 checking in. No sign of 525 or the escapees. Over.

Trooper 207

