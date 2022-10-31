Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 21

Did everyone manage to escape the Commonwealth army?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21, many people were ready to fight back, but a devastating incident scared many key players into submission.

Meanwhile, Daryl and Carol embarked on a risky mission that could save the kids.

Elsewhere, Rosita and Gabriel had to make a choice about whether they wanted to cut and run.

Use the video above to watch The Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.