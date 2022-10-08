What to Watch: Grimcutty, Bring It On: Cheer or Die, Halloween Ends

Have we mentioned how much we love fall?

We've got more premieres on the way this week from The CW, which wraps up the traditional broadcast nets for the most part.

Even better, as we gear up for Halloween, we've got three thrilling horror movies to scare the wits out of us in our own darkened homes. Score!!

Saturday, October 8

8/7c The Disappearance of Cari Farver

True crime aficionados will enjoy this ripped-from-the-headlines film that is based on the tragic case of Cari Farver.

And Friday Night Lights fans will enjoy an alum, Zach Gilford, starring in the film along with veteran actress Lea Thompson and Alicia Witt.

When Dave decides to break up with his girlfriend after she sends him demanding messages, a shocking discovery is made when he's still receiving them after she disappears.

Bring It On: Cheer or Die (Syfy)

The latest entry in the iconic franchise is a slasher.

The tone is very reminiscent of Scream Queens and the Heathers TV series, and the flick is a lot of fun.

Even if you don't know much about the franchise, this Halloween-tinged edition is great.

Pumpkin Everything (Hallmark)

Fall is my favorite season, but it gets minimal attention as Christmas mania takes over earlier with each passing year.

So grab the fall fantasies while you can, like this Hallmark movie starring Taylor Cole, Michael Ironside, and Corey Sevier that takes place in, of all places, a pumpkin shop! Love me some pumpkin!

Here are the details: Amy, an up-and-coming novelist, returns to her hometown to look after her stubborn grandfather Tom and his pumpkin-themed store while confronting an old flame from her past.

Sunday, October 9

8/7c Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark)

Luke lives!

There is a significant mix of good news and bad news in the penultimate episode of the series. {{{sniff}}}

There's a proposal on the table and a whole lot of family drama, but to find out who belongs to what, you'll need to watch for yourself. Here's a peek.

8/7c Family Law (The CW)

Abigail and Daniel team up to defend a down-syndrome couple who are fearful social workers are taking away their unborn baby.

They work hard to prove the couple is capable, only to be surprised by who called in the complaint.

Meanwhile, Lucy and her wife Maggie discuss possible donors for having a baby.

9/8c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

Raq and Kanan's relationship continues to deteriorate amongst their continued struggles to communicate effectively.

Meanwhile, the aftermath of Marco's death sends reverberations throughout the streets.

With only three episodes left, this is an hour you will not want to miss. Trust us!

9/8c House of the Dragon (HBO)

This is the episode you do not want to miss, House of the Dragon fans.

Even better, watch it live because spoilers will be everywhere right after this one airs.

It's a shocking installment that will leave you in shock and wanting more.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

The breakneck continues in this second episode back.

Carol has orchestrated a deal with Pamela to save everyone, but this is The Walking Dead, so we should prepare for fireworks.

We see the characters really prepare for the end of this long journey, but there's a lot of drama in this one.

9/8c East New York (CBS)

Regina's fight for justice takes an interesting turn when her department is faced with two cases, one involving a resident of the projects and the other involving a wealthy hedge fund manager.

How will she make sure that everyone is equal under the law without running afoul of unwritten political rules?

This series has just begun, and it's already tackling tough issues related to policing minority communities. With a stellar cast and powerful storytelling, you don't want to miss a single hour!

10/9c Interview With The Vampire (AMC)

Louis starts his life as a vampire in New Orleans with Lestat right by his side.

And as they continue to get to know each other, they realize how different there are.

Meanwhile, in present-day Dubai, Louis shares more of his story with Molloy.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

There's a new rookie on deck when Nolan is assigned his first charge, Officer Celina Juarez. Unfortunately, her methods of doing things are both unorthodox and far too unique for Nolan's liking.

Elsewhere, it appears as though Lucy lands herself in some more trouble.

As you can imagine, this sends Bradford spiraling with his concern!

10/9c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

The NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled.

Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria.

Finally, Kensi and Deeks fret as Rosa starts at her new school.

Monday, October 10

Grimcutty (Hulu)

A suburban teen girl and her little brother must stop a terrifying internet meme brought to life by the hysteria of their parents.

It will find, change, and consume you.

We don't care! We'll stand face-to-face with Grimcutty. Will you?

My Life Is Murder (Acorn)

Alexa Crowe is back in her hometown of Auckland, New Zealand, with ten new intriguing cases that pit her against fascinating, powerful, and surprising suspects each week – everyone from eccentric billionaires to grieving florists and tango dancers to fiery fashionistas.

The only thing they have in common is that none of them are expecting Alexa's unique brand of crime-solving, but they quickly learn that you underestimate Alexa Crowe at your own risk.

Proud “lone wolf” Alexa has now built a small community of fierce supporters, friends, and fellow investigators in Madison, Harry, and Reube, along with new friends into this unlikely “found family.”

Alexa is surrounded by her brother Will Crowe (Martin Henderson), who was recently released from prison, and a Navy Cryptologist (newcomer Tatum Warren-Ngata).

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

EJ's finally got Ava cornered… or has he?

If the board accepts his proof of her fraud, she'll lose her right to vote at meetings, but that doesn't mean she can't hit back where it hurts. And with Li's little sister slated to hit Salem, will Johnny finally forget his crush on Ava?

DAYS is bringing the drama on Peacock! Don't miss an episode.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

Chimney finds himself going for a wild ride when tending to a drunk driver on a call that spirals out of control.

Elsewhere, Eddie has issues at home with Christopher, while Buck is presented with an interesting proposition.

Whatever will he do? Find out during this action-packed hour!

8/7c All American (The CW)

In this fifth-season opener, with everyone on holiday break, Spencer decides to throw an epic Christmas party, with the help of JJ and Asher, as an excuse to bring him and Olivia closer.

Jordan gets news about his hand, but he isn't sure what to do. After weeks of research, Olivia and Billy think they may have a breakthrough in their investigation.

Layla decides to take matters into her own hands to get her dad's company.

9/8c The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

After Fiona's latest crisis, Thony calls Arman to clean up the mess, but will Fiona be comfortable with his methods?

As Nadia and Arman work for Robert, we learn he's a big shark in the Cortes case as well.

Robert is here to play dirty! Check out all the action.

10/8c Quantum Leap (NBC)

We're in Los Angeles in 1981, and Ben's leaped into a woman. How fun is this going to be?!?

Eva Sandoval is a bounty hunter and, with real-life husband and wife Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas guest starring, this is going to be an action-packed wild ride!

Meanwhile, what is Janis up to? We suspect Magic has his hands full, keeping her mischief from derailing the project.

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

Now that everyone's safe, it's back to business as usual at St. Bonaventure… mostly, anyway. Shaun and Park meet the new residents they are going to be training, while Lim's life continues to be turned upside down by the violence she suffered.

Lim's paralysis is going to be an emotional arc for a character who's already been through a lot. How will she handle her new normal?

Tuesday, October 11

8/7c FBI (CBS)

The team investigates a series of brutal assaults.

However, OA withholds information about his own attack and mugging from earlier that morning.

Carlos Gomez guest stars as NYPD Detective Chavez, who is tracking the perpetrators of OA's attack.

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Are you ready for an episode about addiction?

It's rather timely given Ian Sullivan's struggles, but the team must treat a woman they find shooting up in the parking lot who struggles with addiction.

Things get controversial when her kids may get taken away, while Cade is concerned that her father is spiraling out of control, jeopardizing everything.

8/7c The Winchesters (The CW)

Before Sam and Dean Winchester fought every supernatural creature possible and more, it was their parents putting up a fight.

The series premiere of The Winchesters will see John Winchester and Mary Campbell beginning their epic and adventurous love story while also fighting some demons.

With Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly portraying the lovebirds and Jensen Ackles returning as Dean to narrate his on-screen parents' story, it's going to be a journey you won't want to miss. Just what will happen when the story unfolds?

9/8c Monarch (FOX)

Brace yourselves, y'all, because we FINALLY find out what Dottie did and why she was getting blackmailed, and it's bound to have Albie reeling!

Speaking of blackmail, Clive takes it upon himself to blackmail Nicky, who is also dealing with the push to come out publicly with her new relationship with the hottie, Wade.

But our fingers are crossed that we'll get some more information on this secret love child Gigi's wife is having with Gigi's brother!

9/8c La Brea (NBC)

Gavin and Eve finally reunite! But now they have have to escape from the Exiles.

Will Eve, Gavin, and Levi survive the violent Exiles and make it back to Izzy and the others?

With Silas missing, Paara and the Fort people aren't as likely to help, so Lucas leads the charge to find more food.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Max is on a quest to encourage self-care for the staff at New Amsterdam.

Not surprisingly, his encouragement is met with some resistance, especially when our darling Wilder requires surgery that could affect how she communicates forever!

Iggy dives back into the dating pool and goes on his first date, and Lauren struggles with the stressors of the job after getting taken off an essential medication.

Wednesday, October 12

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Well, damn. With June and Luke caught by… who, we cannot tell, it looks like it might be June Osborne's last stand.

June has already had her life torn asunder by the misogynist culture of Gilead, but with the way the world is changing, we can't even be sure it's their doing this time.

This trailer is heartbreaking, seeing June and Luke's tenuous grasp on each other ripped to shreds once more.

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Subways are dangerous places, especially on Dick Wolf shows!

It's Chicago Med's turn for some subway-related drama when a train goes off the tracks, and Marcel steps up to help the victims. Meanwhile, Will and Vanessa may have to risk their careers to save a patient while Archer and Asher clash yet again.

It's going to be another tension-filled week at the Gaffney Medical Center, so be sure not to miss a minute.

10/9c Reginald The Vampire (SYFY)

Reginald must confront the love of his life while still being hungry. Will he be able to control his desire for blood, or will he hurt the girl he loves?

Maurice and Reginald try to navigate vampire training while keeping Reginald relatively hidden from the vampire community.

Reginald continues to explore his powers and discovers his true abilities.

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

Yes, we know that you all are still reeling from that Halstead departure. And hopefully, we'll get some more follow-up on that sooner rather than later.

But for now, newbie, Dante Torres will get his first centric and time to shine when a case pulls him into his own neighborhood.

Voight and Atwater have to help him navigate the tricky dynamics among his neighbors and suspects.

10/9c Big Sky: Deadly Trails (ABC)

Cassie continues to search for Mark, and that involves an unexpected team-up with Cormac.

But can she trust him?

Jenny deals with Gigi's betrayal as she and Beau work together to follow up on her whereabouts.

Thursday, October 13

The Watcher (Netflix)

After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell.

Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood's sinister secrets come spilling out.

Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey, The Watcher comes from Ryan Murphy.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Everybody loves a sequel, right?

Get ready to take off with Captain Bucephalus Dagger and his intrepid crew as they attempt to follow in the footsteps of Invicta.

It's a no-holds-barred galactic adventure underpinned by surprising moments of personal growth. Let's all try to forget about The-Exocomp-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named and enjoy this return to top-notch hero-ing.

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

It's another intense hour of thorny legal issues as a murder investigation leads the cops to a violent serial killer. This time, the ADA half of the episode centers around trying to get a piece of evidence thrown out after the cops uncover the ugly truth.

What's that all about? Tune in and find out!

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

Maya's blackmail tactic is out in the open, and everyone has something to say about it.

Meanwhile, the team responds to a fire at a run-down apartment complex that turns critical when there's no functioning hydrant.

Travis is determined to beat Dixon out in the polls.

8:30/7:30c Ghosts (CBS)

Should Jay trust his new friends in town?

The ghosts are positive that Jay's new friends could be members of a cult. And them having a charismatic leader trying to lure Jay in isn't exactly helping their case.

Sam and the ghosts will have to make sure that Jay isn't pulled into the scheme if what they believe is true.

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Uh oh! New recruit Muncy is still having a hard time fitting in with the squad.

Will she step it up after an investigation leads to a horrifying discovery?

And what's going on with Rollins after that heartbreaking rush toward a breakdown she was having?

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Grey's is off to a strong start, and it promises to keep up the momentum!

Attendings and the new interns alike will join forces while treating a college kid with presumed food poisoning that evolves into a medical mystery.

While Jo and Bailey spend the day together.

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

A group of teens discovers a dead woman behind the wheel of an abandoned car in a Nevada ghost town.

So the Vegas team is called in to investigate.

Also, Catherine continues her mission to determine who is covering up her protege's disappearance.

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Kenny Kyle's arrest was only the beginning of the Organized Crime Unit's fight to prove that the Silas family murdered Henry Cole.

Reyes heads off to Rikers, going undercover to find out more information. He'd better be as good at this as advertised because otherwise… well, we all know what inmates do to snitches.

Plus, according to the promo, Stabler's only giving him 48 hours to get the job done! Is this even possible?

Meanwhile, the Silases aren't wasting any time making their next move. Now that Teddy's neutralized the PI that Pearl hired to get dirt on him, Pearl has to help her husband keep the construction of the casino on track. But does she have a revenge plan in mind?

Friday, October 14

Halloween Ends (Peacock)

After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before.

Only one of them will survive.

They wouldn't kill off Laurie… would they?

The Mole (Netflix)

The hunt is on to find The Mole. Four players have been executed, but there's still a saboteur hiding within the group.

Could it be Joi? She's got a big choice ahead with choosing the exemption or choosing money for the group pot. What will she do?

Could Avori be right about Jacob? Maybe Kesi's gameplay was just sabotaging in disguise?

Find out what happens next when the next batch of episodes goes live on Friday.

8/7c S.W.A.T. (CBS)

The fight is still on in Thailand, and it's getting bigger and more intense.

But any mission that takes place outside of the country will always be one to watch out for, but it's nothing 20-Squad can't handle.

Will the rest of the team be able to make it out, or will they be stuck in LA and helping that way? They could use a vacation as well, even if they'll be working. But we'll see.

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

The tension between Frank and Erin goes through the roof when he refuses to endorse her bid for Manhattan District Attorney!

This is going to be one uncomfortable family dinner with at least two stubborn Reagans at each other's throats! Will Henry be able to talk enough sense into either of them to salvage Frank and Erin's relationship?

And if that isn't enough, Jamie's new job is going to require him to keep secrets from his family. Talk about a tall order!

