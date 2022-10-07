Wolf Pack Official Teaser Trailer Finds Fresh Material for Werewolves from Teen Wolf's Jeff Davis

Paramount+ is using the Teen Wolf movie to launch an new werewolf series.

Wolf Pack comes from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, so the timing is perfect.

And it boasts among its cast none other than Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Paramount+ today announced that the original series Wolf Pack will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada.

The series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, will premiere the following day on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.K., Australia, and Latin America.

Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

Paramount+ also revealed the series’ official teaser trailer during today’s joint Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel at New York Comic Con.

The Wolf Pack panel featured a conversation between writer and executive producer Jeff Davis, executive producer and cast member Sarah Michelle Gellar and cast members Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

The panel was moderated by Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley.

Additionally, the streamer announced that Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot) and James Martinez (Love, Victor) will join in recurring roles.

Additional casting includes Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone) and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President).

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills.

Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire.

As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them - the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Written and executive produced by Jeff Davis, the series is a part of his multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Davis is also writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ original film Teen Wolf: The Movie.

In addition to Davis, Joe Genier, Mike Elliott and Karen Gorodetzky serve as executive producers for Capital Arts.

Jason Ensler, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christian Taylor serve as executive producers.

Will this be the next big thing in supernatural engtertainment?

Here's a first look at the series:

Will you be checking it out?

