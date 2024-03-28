NCIS Tony and Ziva Spinoff Series: Everything We Know So Far

NCIS fans fell in love with the on-screen chemistry between agents Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo in the early seasons of the hit TV show NCIS.

While both characters left the show years ago, their names lived on, and the actors were ready to make a guest appearance at any time.

Now, NCIS fans are getting the reunion we've wished for in a surprising way!

Earlier this month, Paramount+ announced the exciting news that fans will get to enjoy yet another NCIS spinoff.

This time, writers have brought back Ziva and DiNozzo, along with their daughter Tali. Here's everything we know about the unnamed NCIS Tiva TV series.

What is the Story Behind the NCIS Tony and Ziva Spinoff?

The unnamed TIVA NCIS spinoff -- affectionately nicknamed NCIS: Europe -- will feature former NCIS special agents Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David in their retirement years.

We fell in love with the dynamic -- strictly professional despite their chemistry -- throughout several NCIS seasons.

Ziva David was the first to leave the show in NCIS Season 11, with several references throughout later seasons. She was last on NCIS to tie up her storyline in 2017, which set the stage for the series spinoff with former NCIS partner DiNozzo.

Tony DiNozzo also exited the show at the end of NCIS Season 13 to headline his own CBS series production Bull, which lasted from 2016 to 2022.

His ending was a happy but sad event, as he left to raise Tali, his and Ziva's secret love child. At the time, the storyline was that David had died, leaving their child an orphan. So, Toni left NCIS to meet -- and raise -- his daughter alone.

He did return at the ending of the tribute on NCIS Season 21 Episode 2, titled "The Stories We Leave Behind," to honor series regular and fan-favorite Dr. Donald (Ducky) Mallard.

The actor, David McCallum, who portrayed the charismatic medical examiner turned NCIS historian, sadly passed in 2023.

However, during NCIS Season 16 Episode 24, we learned that David wasn't dead but hiding. After completing her final mission, Ziva and Tony finally reunited.

They've created a nice life with their daughter Tali in Europe and are still going strong in their marriage. Fans will finally get to witness their love and chemistry instead of imagining it.

This series will be the second time NCIS has based a spinoff show outside the country. Don't be surprised if we see some of Europe's most popular places as Tony and Ziva go on the run.

NCIS: Sydney -- just renewed for a second season -- features a dual-nationality team of American NCIS and Australian Federal Police.

Weatherly and de Pablo have been in talks of bringing their characters back to the screen long before now. The two actors, along with John McNamara (The Librarians) will be executive producers. They released a statement saying,

"The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears, and laughter."

They also thanked fans for their continued support for the TIVA relationship. It's because of the extended interest in their relationship that the new NCIS spinoff is happening.

What Will the NCIS Tony and Ziva Spinoff be About?

The as-yet-unnamed NCIS will focus on the lives and current events of the TIVA relationship. We join the couple as they live happily in Europe, raising their daughter together.

But after an attack on Tony's security team, the family must run across Europe. While we watch them try to unravel the mystery of who's after them, we also get to see the perfect -- and imperfect -- sides of their love story.

I'm thrilled to see them as a couple and hope the current writers can stick with their trademark banter. I'm excited to see how David's badassery has balanced over the years with motherhood.

And if fatherhood has toned down Tony's childishness or made it worse.

How Many Episodes Will the NCIS Tony and Ziva Spinoff Have?

The current word is that this spinoff will have ten episodes in the first season. It's unexpected that this series will have any overlap with the current NCIS shows or cameos from past friends and colleagues.

But plenty of fans out there -- including this gal -- wouldn't mind witnessing a traditional Gibbs head slap or a McGee moment.

Maybe if we all beg the network enough, the TV genies will make it come true!

Other than the pilot episode and the decision to give fans ten packed episodes, there is no word on whether Paramount+ hopes to turn this spinoff into the next hit series in the NCIS universe.

It's being filmed at the same time as another NCIS spinoff - NCIS: Origins.

If you want to know how Gibbs came to be the hardass, brilliant, and strong special agent we love in NCIS, check out everything we know about where he got his start.

Or it could be a single-season show like Taylor Sheridan has become popular doing with series like 1883. There are talks that the vision for this show is to be more like an extended movie, broken down into longer episodes.

We're all in for multiple seasons of this Tiva spinoff. It's not like we've waited over a decade for this reunion or anything.

Who is in the Cast of the NCIS Tony and Ziva Spinoff?

Thankfully, producers have decided to bring back the original actors to resume the roles of lovers Tony and Ziva.

In the role of Tony DiNozzo, is the charming Michael Weatherly. Although most known for his role as the handsome and smart DiNozzo on NCIS, Weatherly also headlined in the lead role as Dr. Jason Bull in the CBS series Bull.

Weatherly also appeared in Dark Angel, filling the role of Logan. His efforts earned him the Teen Choice Actor award in 2001. In 2001 and again in 2002, he earned the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series.

Michael started his career on The Cosby Show. Other credits include Loving, Jesse, and Significant Others. Movies include The Last Days of Disco, Gun Shy, Charlie Valentine, Venus and Mars, Trigger Happy, and The Specials.

Returning as former Israeli Mossad agent Ziva David is Cote de Pablo. She got her acting start on the ABC soap opera All My Children. Along with acting, Cote is also a singer, doing her own music, and appearing on Broadway in 2005.

Along with several years on NCIS, and a short stint on NCIS: LA, Cote also appeared in The Dovekeepers, The Jury, 33, and The Last Rites of Ransom Pride.

Is There a Trailer for the NCIS Tony and Ziva Spinoff?

When is the Release Date for the NCIS Tony and Ziva Spinoff?

There is no word yet on a release date for the Europe-based NCIS Tiva spinoff. Filming is expected to begin in the summer, leaving fans eagerly hoping for episodes to drop in 2025.

If that's too long to wait to see these lovebirds in action, take a page from my book and check out old episodes. Despite seeing them all multiple times, I still rewatch former seasons. There's always something to catch.

Along with the 21 seasons of NCIS, you can binge-watch the entire NCIS: LA and NCIS: New Orleans since they've been canceled.

Or get up to date on NCIS: Hawai'i -- currently in its 3rd season -- or take a trip down under with the diverse team on NCIS: Sydney -- just confirmed to have a Season 2.

If you're Gibbs-obsessed, and who isn't, be sure you're following TV Fanatic everywhere to get updates on the newest NCIS spinoff series NCIS: Origins.

It will be mind-blowing to see an entire series dedicated to the stories of a young Gibbs as he starts out with NCIS. And it'll be a bit exciting to return to the normalcy of the 90s.

Where to Watch NCIS: Unnamed TIVA?

The NCIS universe -- flagship NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and the upcoming prequel series NCIS: Origins -- airs on CBS.

The first international NCIS spinoff -- NCIS: Sydney -- originally premiered on Paramount+ Australia, but because of the 2023 writers' strike, CBS picked up the series for their fall lineup.

It was a success, leading to CBS ordering a Season 2 along with Paramount+ Australia. However, because of its inclusion, executives made the decision to push the Tiva spinoff to streaming instead.

Will you move mountains to see Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David reunite for more adventure?

Sara Trimble is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.