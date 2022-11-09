9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: A Trapped Celebrity!

Have you ever felt like nothing is going your way?

A Hollywood starlet is about to find out the hard way what it means to have some serious bad luck, including an unfortunate emergency that finds her in severe pain.

As you'll see in this exclusive clip from 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 7, actress Felisa, played by guest star Natalee Linez, is trapped by an enormous and heavy chandelier. But lucky for her, the very capable 118 is there to help her out.

In an hour titled 'Cursed,' it's safe to assume we'll be seeing a series of accidents that will call into question the very idea of what it means to be cursed.

Whether you believe in curses or not, it's easy to fall into a string of bad luck, and you can call that whatever you want.

Felisa will be running into the 118 more than once as the famous actress finds herself in the middle of a few near-death experiences. And if they're anything like this fallen chandelier, the 118 will have their work cut out.

Sometimes the key to breaking free of misfortune is getting a good luck charm, a little something to ward off the bad energy. And sometimes you just simply have to let that bad energy run its course.

Hopefully, Felisa will find a way to improve her luck. At least with the 118 close by, she will always be in the best hands.

It's always lovely to see the whole team working together, and after the closing events of 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 6, we'll be seeing Hen back at the firehouse. She wasn't gone for long, but you could feel her absence.

And we've genuinely missed the big five working emergencies! When the 118 is together, there is no greater team, and we can't wait to see that well-oiled machine in tandem yet again.

9-1-1 always excels with these hours, which see a story arc involving a singular character or group of characters. And we have no doubt this will be another great hour amid an excellent 9-1-1 Season 6.

