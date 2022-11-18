Call Me Kat: FOX Schedules Leslie Jordan's Last Episode

Call Me Kat will say goodbye to Phil, played by Leslie Jordan, next month.

FOX announced this week that the special episode will air Thursday, December 1 at 9:30/8:30c.

Deadline revealed Thursday that Jordan's former Cool Kids castmate Vicki Lawrence will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil's mother, Lurlene Crumpler.

“We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline.

“It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when Phil was there."

Lawrence is set to appear in one episode at this stage but could appear in more episodes down the line.

News of Jordan's final episode comes just weeks after the tragic news of his passing following a car accident.

“There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life,” a joint statement from series star Mayim Bialik, the cast, and producers shared with Deadline said last month.

“He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious."

"We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh."

"We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time.”

Lawrence and Jordan worked together on the one-and-done FOX comedy The Cool Kids.

Call Me Kat previously had an on-air tribute to Jordan, featuring his appearances on various FOX shows.

Jordan also appeared on American Horror Story, Special, Raising Hope, The Game, Desperate Housewives, Privileged, Ugly Betty, Monk, Fantasy Island, and George Lopez.

May Leslie Jordan rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.