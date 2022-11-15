Casey Anthony Tells All in Peacock's Where the Truth Lies Trailer

Casey Anthony is speaking out.

Peacock debuted the official trailer and key art for Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, a 3-part limited series event premiering Tuesday, November 29.

"For the first time on camera, Casey Anthony sits down to share her side of the story since her culture-defining trial and acquittal 11 years ago," the streaming service teases.

The series is told through Casey’s account of the infamous investigation, trial, and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom, and her time spent in prison.

The docu-series will also feature Casey’s personal archives, behind the scenes footage and the defense’s evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm.

"Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt," director Alexandra Dean said in a statement.

"Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself."

"While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did," the statement adds.

"Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence."

"I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light."

Check out the official trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.