Criminal Minds: Evolution Premiere Sneak Peak Teases a Harrowing Search for a Network of Killers

It's hard to believe it, but Criminal Minds is almost back on the air.

Paramount+ on Tuesday unveiled the first five minutes of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 1, airing Nov. 24 on the streaming service.

Despite the network of killers at the center of the limited series revival becoming more active during the pandemic, the clip aims to highlight their changed ways as a result of the pandemic.

It's an unnerving concept that will leave you questioning the motives of these killers.

On an exciting note, our team of BAU detectives have to pivot to get to grips with these changes.

Undoubtedly, the series will be completely different due to the self-contained nature of Evolution.

Instead of resolving the case in one episode, we're getting a season-long arc that will shake everything up.

"The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers," the official logline reads.

"As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Original cast members continuing their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.

Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.

TV Fanatic got the chance to chat to the cast about bringing this iconic franchise back to life.

We also got the chance to watch the first two episodes, and let's just say this is a much darker spin on the series.

The move to Paramount+ takes the series in a different direction, which is needed.

Check out the first five minutes below.

Don't forget to chime in below with your thoughts on it.

Will you be checking the series out?

We'll have weekly reviews, so return here on Thursday when the first few episodes get underway.

