Criminal Minds Production to Resume Soon at "Breakneck Pace," Teases Paget Brewster

We've been clamoring for more Criminal Minds since Criminal Minds Evolution Season 1 left us gasping due to its shocking revelations.

Despite scoring a speedy renewal, the long-running drama that morphed into a streaming series a year ago hasn't yet entered production.

Earlier this year, there was word that filming would begin imminently, so fresh episodes were on the air for fans quickly.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes brought Hollywood to a standstill, meaning no new episodes could be produced.

Recently, both guilds reached deals with the AMPTP to fairly compensate writers and actors for their work, clearing the way for production to get underway.

Paget Brewster took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to a fan to give some updates about the show and it's good news.

The actress dished that filming will get underway "mid January" at a breakneck pace to get episodes on the air "ASAP."

While a premiere date has not been revealed, there's a good chance Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 could be on the air months later.

The series isn't VFX-heavy, so fresh episodes will likely be a high priority to Paramount+.

It's good to know when filming will get underway because the long wait to find out what happens next hasn't been fun.

NCIS Season 21: Everything We Know

Criminal Minds usually takes on a more episodic approach, but the move to streaming found the series going more serialized.

It brought a very different energy to the franchise and one that will be crucial to its continued success.

Telling these stories over a longer arc makes for a more immersive experience.

"We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season," Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles said in a statement in January.

"The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements.

"There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season, and we can't wait for fans to see what's in store."

Brewster will be back on the series as Emily Prentiss.

FBI Season 6: Everything We Know

We can expect Joe Mantegna to return as SSA David Rossi, A.J. Cook as SSA Jennifer Jareau, and Kirsten Vangsness as tech analyst Penelope Garcia.

Also likely to return is Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as SSA Luke Alvez, and Josh Stewart as Detective Will LaMontagne.

Zach Gilford will also be staging a comeback as Elias Voit on Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2.

Gilford plays a villain very well, so it's interesting that he'll be kept as a connective tissue to the second season.

The big question, though, is whether he will aid the team we know and love or continue to cause them problems?

We'd love it if Matthew Gray Gubler returned as Dr. Spencer Reid.

Despite bringing the bulk of the series' cast back, Reid's not returning changed the vibe of the revival series.

Thankfully, the door is being left open for a potential comeback, so hopefully, we get some good news about that very soon.

Paramount+ will also share updates as we get nearer the premiere date.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2: Everything We Know

Criminal Minds' former CBS showmates are all returning in February, with Blue Bloods, NCIS, and more entering production very soon.

What are your thoughts on Brewster's updates about Criminal Minds?

Are you ready for more?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.