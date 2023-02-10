Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Criminal Minds: Evolution wrapped up its freshman run on Paramount+ this week, and while there was some resolution, there were plenty of questions remaining.

Thankfully, a second season of the revival is in the works, and it sounds like we're getting new episodes sooner rather than later.

Paget Brewster, who plays Emily Prentiss, took to Twitter on Thursday with an exciting update.

"Guys, we are coming back so fast it'll make your head spin," the star shared.

"Because of you. We start shooting in 2 months, thank you, thank you, thank you."

Criminal Minds Evolution Season 1 started filming in August and was on the air in November, so by that logic, the show should be back on the air in the summer.

Criminal Minds: Evolution completely revamped Criminal Minds by taking on a more serialized nature, which set itself apart from the original series.

Paramount+ handed out a speedy renewal because the changes were so well-received and because the numbers on streaming were solid.

"We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season," Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles said in a statement at the time of the renewal.

"The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+, and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements."

"There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season, and we can't wait for fans to see what's in store."

In addition to Brewster, the series stars franchise alums Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and Adam Rodriguez as members of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit.

The series showcased the gang coming together to hunt down an elusive serial killer (played by Zach Gilford).

