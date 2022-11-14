Jay Leno Hospitalized With Serious Burns After Car Catches Fire

Veteran TV host Jay Leno suffered a severe medical emergency over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the former late show host is currently in a burn center after suffering a serious facial injury.

The outlet states that Leno was in a garage where he stores his cars on Sunday when one of the vehicles caught fire.

The burns were reportedly on the left side of the star's face.

The 72-year-old was set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas, but an email sent to attendees revealed he would not be attending.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” the email revealed.

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

In a statement shared with TV Line, Leno opened up about his condition.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok," he said.

"Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Leno has been known vocal about his health in the past.

He stressed the importance of eating well and routine check-ups in 2019.

"We really want people to see the connection, because a lot of people don't realize high cholesterol — and if you've had a heart attack or stroke, you're increasing your risk for another one," he said via People.

"It's like an earthquake, it might not destroy the house, but it certainly weakens the structure."

"There's a lot of people walking around like that, they're just time bombs. You've got all this cholesterol, you don't realize it until it actually hits, you know?" Leno explained.

"It's like in a car, if even one piece of dirt gets in the eye of the needle of the jet, and boom and no more gas comes through. And that's what happens with your heart."

We wish Leno a speedy recovery.

