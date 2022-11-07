Jimmy Kimmel Returns as Host for the 95th Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel will return as host of the 95th Oscars in 2023, it has been revealed.

Kimmel returns after five years away to host for the third time.

The late-night star previously hosted the 2017 and 2018 telecasts.

The announcement was made by Glen Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers for the star-studded event.

“We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!” said Weiss and Kirshner in a statement.

“Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars,” added Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

“His love of movies, live TV expertise and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide.”

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” said Kimmel.

“Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said ‘no’”.

“Having Jimmy Kimmel return to host the Oscars is a dream come true,” added Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals.

“As we see every night on his own show, Jimmy can handle anything with both heart and humor; and we know that he will deliver the laughs and celebratory moments that define the Oscars.”

Kimmel is now three-peater alongside Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel, and David Niven.

His return to the awards ceremony was not entirely a surprise after the star extended his deal to continue working at ABC for three additional years.

The 95th annual Oscars telecast is set to air on ABC on Sunday, March 12.

