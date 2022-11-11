Kevin Conroy, Longtime Voice of Batman, Dead at 66

Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing Batman in many shows over the years, has died.

He was 66.

Diane Pershing, the voice of DC's Poison Ivy, revealed the news.

“Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday," Pershing shared via Facebook.

2He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans."

"He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world,” Pershing shared on Facebook today.

Pershing went on to speak about Conroy with a series of photos.

“Below are pictures of Kevin with Loren Lester who plays Robin another with me and Tara Strong who is in the later episodes of Batman cartoons."

"And then finally, one of Kevin and me in front of the huge audiences we used to get when we did our panels. RIP, friend.😢”

Conroy appeared in several Batman series as the voice of the titular character over the years, including Batman: The Animated Series, The New Batman Adventures, and Batman Beyond.

Conroy also got the chance to play Bruce Wayne in an episode of Batwoman as part of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

"It threw me at first," told EW after the episode aired in 2019.

"I never approached this character from that physicalized aspect. I always just inhabited him with my voice."

"When you do that in a recording studio, it's a very intimate experience, and you're sort of living in your own imagination."

"You do it with your eyes clothes and you're in this other world, and you have Mark Hamill feeding you all the energy you [need], and the other actors (because we always recorded together in the booths)."

"To actually be on the set, in the physical world, and to be walking as the character and inhabiting the character in three dimensions, it was a real transition for me."

"It did take a while to get used to, I have to admit. I was surprised because I know the character so well," he shared.

Additional credits include Dynasty, Tour of Duty, and Ohara.

May Kevin Conroy rest in peace.

