La Brea Showrunner David Appelbaum Discusses Gavin's New Visions, Lucas's Relationships, & Future Seasons

La Brea Season 2 Episode 7 left us with many cliffhangers as the Harris family jumped into the sinkhole leading back to 10,000 BC.

TV Fanatic chatted with Showrunner David Appelbaum about Gavin's new visions, what's next for Lucas, and his future plans for La Brea.

Check out the interview below:

Hello. David. Nice to see you again. I enjoyed this season. I watched the finale. Are Gavin's Visions returning significant to what they will find in 10,000 BC when we return?

The most important thing will be Gavin's vision of Eve's death. That's something that will be a driving force of the story through the back half of the season. It is going to influence the choices that they're making now that they know that Eve's death is a possibility down there.

It's going to increase the drama of whether or not they're going to be able to make it home and the drama of being down there knowing that at any moment, what's right around the corner could be something that takes Eve's life, so it's going to up the stakes for the back half of the season.

I bet. Are we going to see James again? And how will Gavin deal with protecting his family while his parents are sparring?

James is a vital part of the back half of the season. He's the person that holds the key to potentially getting their family home because he is in charge of the building which has this time travel portal.

But at the same time, the family is unsure whether they can trust him because of everything we know about him, his history of working with the Exiles, and how Gavin's mother feels about him.

So that's going to be this constant back, and forth of can we trust this man who could very well hold the key to getting us home, which will also mean the key to saving Eve's life. It will be a complicated and emotional dynamic with James, and that conflict is at the center of the back half of the season.

Will we spend the entire back half of the season in 10,000 BC? Or are there some other surprises?

The back half of the season takes place in 10,000 BC since all the family is now back there. So, 1988 is no longer story in the back half of the season. It's all about survival in 10,000 BC and all the characters' stories we've been setting up.

That will be exciting. Does that mean that Levi's character is done?

I think Levi's an interesting character. I don't want to spoil that because some exciting stuff is coming up. I don't want to give anything away about his character.

Okay, so we might still see him.

You never know.

Let's talk about Lucas. I really enjoyed his character growth this season, and I'm sad that he was given this disease, and we don't even know if he's healed. Can we trust Taamet?

Right. At the end of episode 7, Lucas will have residual effects of what happened to him that will carry into the back half of the season. It's going to affect the personal growth that he is taking through the front half.

He's a character that had a fascinating arc. He started the series as a loner, a heroin dealer who had a bad relationship with his parents and wasn't living up to his potential or what he should be.

But he started this journey, particularly after the death of his mother at the end of season one, he promised to live a better life, and he's been trying to do that through the first part of the season. He will be tested further as we get into the back half of the season.

Can Lucas live up to the promise he made his mom, and can he continue his evolution toward becoming a better person? That will go hand in hand with some physical effects that are residual from what's happened to him in Episode Six after being tased in their attempt to get into the building.

I have enjoyed his relationships with Veronica and Scott and how much they have grown this season.

Oh, thank you. We like Lucas and Veronica's dynamic. They both fit together well emotionally, and they're both outsiders and had difficult pasts. They relate to each other in a way other characters couldn't, and they find like-minded spirits.

We will continue the evolution of their relationship and bring it into some shocking directions. They're both fantastic actors who work well together.

The Scott and Lucas dynamic has been a fun one. They started in season one not getting along, and Lucas gave Scott a hard time and like oil and water, but they've become an unlikely friendship. Seeing their dynamic is entertaining, so we're going to continue the evolution of their friendship as well as we get into the back half of the season.

And one final question, where do you see La Brea going after the second season? How many seasons do you have mapped out?

We have a lot of ideas for where the show could go moving forward. I've had ideas for season 3 for a long time, but we're starting to map them out. The end of season 2 leaves us with several cliffhangers, which I do want to give away yet because there is a lot of show for people to watch.

We're plotting season 3 and got ideas deep into the future. As far as putting a specific end date on the show, I've never wanted to do that. We've always had ideas for future stories, but we want to stay fluid because it's the kind of show that can evolve, grow, and stay on for a long time.

We've always had tentpole moments that we want to get to, but we've always been open to going further. So, I think it's a show that has the potential to go on for a long time.

I certainly hope. I enjoy the show. I love the Harris family. I'm a big fan of Scott and Lucas and their bromance.

That's so nice of you. I appreciate you watching and enjoying it.

Thank you so much for chatting with me today.

La Brea Season 2 returns on January 31, 2023, and you can catch up and watch La Brea online via TV Fanatic.

