Mandy Moore Joins Peacock's Dr. Death Season 2

Mandy Moore is headed back to the NBCUniversal family.

Peacock announced today that the Emmy®, Grammy® and Golden Globes® nominee and Screen Actors Guild® award-winner will star opposite Edgar Ramirez in the highly-anticipated second season of the anthology series Dr. Death.

Moore will play Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist who falls into a whirlwind romance with celebrated surgeon Paolo Macchiarini (Edgar Ramirez), only to realize she’d be uncovering more about him than she would have ever imagined.

The second season comes from showrunner, writer and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban (Dr. Death S1, The Girl from Plainville).

Season one’s showrunner, executive producer and writer Patrick Macmanus (The Girl from Plainville) will executive produce season two, via his Littleton Road Productions banner, under his overall deal with UCP.

Jennifer Morrison and Laura Belsey are set to direct episodes from the second season of the highly anticipated anthology series, DR. DEATH based on the hit Wondery podcast.

"This season will feature the “Miracle Man” storyline based on the most recent third season of the podcast," the logline reads.

"Paolo Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname Miracle Man.”

"When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever," Peacock teases.

"As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the Miracle Man”into question."

Dr. Death is the second new role for the This Is Us star.

It was announced earlier this month that the Rebecca Pearson actress had joined the cast of Twin Flames, a new series based on the Wondery podcast.

At the time, it was revealed that Mandy had signed a pod deal for her Roll With the Punches productions with 20th Television.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.