Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Sets Premiere Date at Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan's grip on prestige TV looks set to continue with Mayor of Kingstown Season 2.

Paramount+ today announced that the second season of its original drama series will debut Sunday, Jan. 15, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada, and the following day in the U.K. and Australia.

Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

The streaming service also dropped a first-look teaser, featuring series stars Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest, previewing the aftermath of the prison riot from the first season’s finale.

It looks set to be another shocking season, poised to shake up the dynamics considerably.

From co-creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

The series also stars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay.

The second season of Mayor of Kingstown is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883 and the upcoming series Tulsa King, 1923, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.

Yellowstone returns for its fifth season on November 13, while franchise prequel 1923 is on track for Sunday, December 18.

Yes, that means we have plenty of Taylor Sheridan goodness in these final months of the year.

Take a peek at Mayor of Kingstown Season 2, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Do you think it will live up to its predecessor?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.