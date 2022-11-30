Shrinking: Apple TV+ Sets January Premiere for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy

Shrinking will receive its highly anticipated premiere early next year.

Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and the first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel.

The project is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel.

Harrison Ford also stars in one of his first major television roles.

Shrinking will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Friday.

The series follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks.

Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

In addition to Segel and Ford, the series stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.

Shrinking is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions.

Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer serve as executive producers.

Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein created the series and wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt.

The series marks Segel's first half-hour sitcom since How I Met Your Mother concluded in 2014.

The actor also created and starred in the AMC series Dispatches From Elsewhere.

Ford also has a starring role opposite Helen Mirren in the Yellowstone prequel 1923, premiering in December.

The series joins a growing list of comedy series, including Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, Schmigadoon!, Physical, The Afterparty, Central Park, Bad Sisters, and Trying.

The official teaser for Shrinking features some of the big names attached to the show.

Check it out below and hit the comments below.

