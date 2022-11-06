Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Cell Therapy

Nothing stays the same. At some point, bubbles burst.

Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 4 was a testament to this. From Sage landing in prison to Tal's safe space at High Water and Marquise and Rigo's co-dependent relationship, their illusion of normalcy was shattered.

While this show is primarily narrative-driven, at its core, the characters are the heart and soul of it. This episode leaned deeply into relationships between characters.

Sage's stunt after the BMT fiasco landed him directly in prison. Honestly, I've accepted that Sage is not a bad man. He is innocent in this. All the accusations against him are not true.

His biggest shortcoming is his superiority complex. But there is no law against complexes.

This hardship he is going through should be a huge learning opportunity for him, and I'm starting to see him begin to realize that. He realizes that outside the millions of adoring fans, he is nothing; without them screaming his name and making him feel larger than life, he is but a man.

What matters most is the interpersonal relationships there are between people. At first, he isn't receptive to the gesture that is extended to him by his fellow inmate.

While that has something to do with him not trusting people because of his celebrity status, it also has something to do with his complex.

He feels that being the god he sees himself as, he doesn't deserve to dwell with the commoners.

Let this experience be a sweet pie on humbleness. If he emerges on the other side of this as the man, I hope he becomes, he will be better for it.

Marquise's free roam in the streets invites more trouble.

Almost all that's happening to other characters this season can be traced back to him. Is it too early to call the angel of death on him?

Few people live through hate crimes, and Tal was one of the few. He thought that if he secured himself a spot in High Water, he would escape the life that awaited him. His landing in High Water was a mixture of good and bad.

Tal: Marquise is the asshole that beat me up.

Poppy: What?

Tal: When I ran away from that school, when I pissed myself, when I... when I almost fucking died, it-it-it was because of him. Permalink: When I ran away from that school, when I pissed myself, when I... when I almost fucking died,...

Seeing this man roam freely in High Water, which is supposed to be his safe space, was understandably triggering.

He had never told Uncle Al what had happened, which was why Al didn't understand.

I wish we got more of Al. The show can sometimes become very dramatic, and those comedic bits by Uncle Al are necessary to calm us some.

Don't you got some big tour, uh, you're supposed to be getting ready for? What's going on? Is Sage just killing all the biracial dancers?

Uncle Al Permalink: Don't you got some big tour, uh, you're supposed to be getting ready for? What's going on? Is...

Rigo also felt Marquise's presence and, at times, lack thereof.

On Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 3, Marquise was comfortable making moves from the shadows. Now, not so much.

Like most creatives, not getting credit for his work is a dealbreaker, and understandably so.

He feels used. So far, we have had no reason to believe Marquise felt any different about Rigo. He considered him his brother, just like their father had said they were. It was a huge blow to hear Rigo question their brotherhood.

This shit got me wondering, nigga, are you even my brother? 'Cause we don't have fuck-ups in this family, nigga. Nigga, life was easier when you was locked up, bro. Rigo Permalink: This shit got me wondering, nigga, are you even my brother? 'Cause we don't have fuck-ups in...

I would understand if he decided to do his own thing. He has the talent.

Rigo was rattled. He didn't think Marquise would wise up. And now this nigga is asking about his contract and asking to perform on stage?

How do you feel about me rockin' with you tonight? Marquise Permalink: How do you feel about me rockin' with you tonight?

No matter how much he hates Sage, Rigo is like the mini version of him. They are two sides of the same coin, with one being younger.

He views Marquise as lesser. Like some guy who can write raps but doesn't have enough clout to make it big. And he might be right on the clout thing. Due to his street code and general assholeness, Marquise can't make it as a star.

Poppy has been watching this unfold in real-time and feeling helpless. Marquise even went and took her job without even trying. He has wormed his way into Rigo's life such that they can't go anywhere without each other.

Remember, Poppy is homeless. Rigo is her final card; if she lets him slip away, she has nothing. Sage isn't going to want her on his tour after what she and Rigo did in Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 1.

She doesn't seem to have any control over him, though. It was heavily insinuated that something might be starting again between Collette and Rigo, and if that had happened, she would have lost him. Collette is arguably more powerful than Poppy. Did she bet on the wrong horse?

Some things that didn't take center stage in this episode included the whole Angel and Odalie of it all. Odalie was crushing hard, and Angel was making some moves. I hope we get to see how that develops in the coming episodes.

Man, was it nice not seeing Davis in this one. I hope wherever he is; he is growing up. It seems though like we traded one man-child for another because Poppy has also begun playing mommy to Rigo.

I was also excited to see Erin go to town on Sage. I wanted to see her put him in his place, but that didn't happen. I guess we'll have to settle for the lawyer because Sage desperately needs someone to tell him stuff.

This was a great one; the best is yet to come as we gear toward the middle of the season.

I'm curious to know; do you think Marquise is justified in his pursuit of recognition? Do you think he and Rigo will iron out their issues amicably?

Did you miss Erin?

Let us know in the comment section below.

Catch new episodes of Step Up: High Water Sundays at 10 pm ET on Starz.

