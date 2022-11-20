Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 6 Review: You Know What It Is

That was epic!

Sage is out of prison on Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 6, and he is more than ready to occupy his rightful position in the hall of fame.

That also means it's game over for Rigo and everyone on his side.

This episode's direction was insane from the first scenes to the last.

Who knew Marquise had any moves left to make? And to make them in favor of Sage? Sheesh! Never truly count your chicks before they hatch, Erin.

Marquise did this not because he could care less about Sage. He did this to spite Rigo. What kind of "brother" throws you under the bus for a woman? That's not brotherhood. It's abuse.

For all it was worth, Cruz had given up on this case because everything seemed to work against Sage. From the murder weapon registered in his name to his nasty attitude, Cruz was waiting to get paid and get out of dodge.

The universe had other plans, though. He jumped on that opportunity when it presented itself like a lion does a gazelle in the wild. Maybe that is what makes great lawyers.

Marquise's testimony was not only damning but also funny as hell. He has a way with words that ends up being funny. I will take him insulting me any day if it's going to free me from a murder charge.

If you askin' me if I think Sage Odom killed East-O... then the answer is no. Sage Odom might be a asshole, but he's also a pussy.

Marquise Permalink: If you askin' me if I think Sage Odom killed East-O... then the answer is no. Sage Odom might...

Permalink: If you askin' me if I think Sage Odom killed East-O... then the answer is no. Sage Odom might...

One testimony obliterated the prosecution's strategy. It gave Sage an alibi far from East-O and detached him from the murder weapon. They might not like each other much, but Marquise deserves something as he might have just saved Sage's life.

Prison didn't do much to change Sage. He is still the narcissistic prick we love to hate. He, however, learned a valuable lesson about how to treat people and how the justice system treats people. It kills all your dreams before you have a chance to realize them.

Yeah, I hope you enjoyed your little 15 minutes, 'cause that shit is almost up. Payback's a bitch, know what I'm sayin'? Stay warm. Enjoy your Uber.

Sage Permalink: Yeah, I hope you enjoyed your little 15 minutes, 'cause that shit is almost up. Payback's a...

Permalink: Yeah, I hope you enjoyed your little 15 minutes, 'cause that shit is almost up. Payback's a...

Marquise went scorched earth fully. He gave Rigo a piece of his mind and ended his dependency on him. We are yet to see what this might get him on the streets.

I wouldn't say I like surprises, but I love them when they are pleasant. Odalie and Angel's situation was a pleasant surprise,

I had already decided that Angel was using Odalie to get ahead in her career.

The evidence was all there. She seemed to be everywhere Odalie was, conveniently found a spot on tour, and she seemed to be into Marquise way too much.

All this unraveled in one episode.

She wanted to be with Odalie, so she followed Odalie around. Getting in on tour was just a perk.

She hooked up with Marquise because she found him sexually appealing. There is no crime in that. I mean, I see it.

You'll never hear me say these words again, but he's just so buff. And he had me feeling things.

Angel Permalink: You'll never hear me say these words again, but he's just so buff. And he had me feeling...

Permalink: You'll never hear me say these words again, but he's just so buff. And he had me feeling...

She seemed pretty gutted when Odalie and Davis reconnected in Chicago. Remember how she was hounding Odalie about how things currently are between her and Davis?

What's up with Davis anyway? I thought that this whole situation was resolved. The only way this ends amicably is if Davis gets out of the picture. It'll save him a ton of heartbreak if he exits now.

Odalie has it bad for Angel, and Angel has it even worse for Odalie. If it was not clear in the past episodes, it now is.

They are endgame; we can comfortably call it.

Rigo is like a plane without a pilot and with multiple pilots at the same time.

On the one hand, without Marquise, he is nothing. He can barely write a single verse, let alone a whole song. Resulting to stealing Marquise's rhymes was his only option.

On the other hand, Poppy and Collette pull him in different directions. Collette sees him for who he could be, and Poppy sees him for who he is.

Poppy: He's been killing it since "Oh Man."

Collette: That's kid stuff. Nothing like what I can give him now.

Poppy: What you can give .... Permalink: What you can give ....

Permalink: What you can give ....

How'd he pull that off anyway? Is he using Poppy just until Collette becomes available -- if ever? I mean, he's had it for her since the early days.

Poppy was wise to let him go when she did. He is not getting over Collette, not after writing her a whole ass romantic song.

Poppy might be in a tough position, but is it worth it? Is it worth all the heartbreak and betrayal to have a roof over her head or call herself Mrs. Octavio?

In my humble opinion, it is not.

Rigo made a considerable feat. He made an entirely new song in twenty-four hours.

He would deserve applause if the song weren't whack. And he stole it!

All this gang stuff sounds cringey when coming from actual gangsters. Think about how it sounds when it comes from a little boy who doesn't know what he is talking about. It's laughable at best.

Tal was able to catch it. The first half of the song had Marquise written all over it -- because he stole it -- and the second half had Sage written all over it because he's a mini Sage.

His best bet is to take at least a year gathering the dirt on Sage and write a great diss track -- or pay someone to because we know he didn't write the first one. Or, write love songs for Collette because that thing was fire.

It slapped so hard because it was written from the heart. He wasn't trying to act all gangster, diss Sage, or Marquise. It might sound cliche, but the best stuff comes from the heart.

Sage was furious when he realized Rigo and Collette had something between them. Is he to blame for not listening to Collette and paying her the attention she deserves?

Mr. Tal Baker fell under someone's eye. Do we love that for him, or is it too early?

Angel and Odalie finally gathered the courage to kiss without cameras present. What does this mean?

We would love to hear your thoughts on this, so leave a comment below.

Catch new episodes of Step Up: High Water Sundays at 9 pm ET on Starz.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.