The Best Man: The Final Chapters Limited Series Trailer Reunites Old Friends

Peacock will take viewers back to the world of The Best Man next month with The Best Man: The Final Chapters, an eight-episode limited series.

The streaming service unveiled the official trailer Wednesday, and it looks like there will be some big changes on the horizon for some the most beloved characters.

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (four episodes), the series will catch up with the cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

The series is set to premiere December 22, 2022.

The cast includes Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau.

The limited series will comprise eight episodes and comes from the franchise creator Malcolm D. Lee.

“When I wrote The Best Man, it was out of a desire to see myself on screen. Growing up I rarely saw Black people -- Black men in particular – the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile African-Americans who were just “normal” (Barack and Michelle before Barack and Michelle)," Lee said in a statement.

"Fans of the franchise have consistently asked me (and the stellar cast) when are we going to tell them what’s happened with this group of friends? And what better way to do that than to give them what they want (and more) in a limited series."

"Given the moment that we are in, this is the perfect time to revisit Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace and Shelby and go on the wild, emotional, hilarious ride with them, as they deal with their own journeys through parenting, activism, old love, new love and the complexities of being Black in 21st Century America," the statement continues.

"It is now more than ever that the world is craving to see what I’ve worked my entire career to show: relatable, universal stories about black people and their humanity."

"It has always been my mission to make African-American stories mainstream. It is my life’s work to tell stories that include and elevate us. And I HOPE my legacy will be that I represented for us.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.