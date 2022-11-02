The Last of Us: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Highly Anticipated Drama

Are you ready to delve into the world of The Last of Us?

The nine-episode first season of the HBO's videogame adaptation debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max.

The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed.

Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, and Nick Offerman as Bill.

The cast also includes Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence.

Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who voiced Ellie and Joel in the videogames also star.

The Last of Us is based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation® platforms, is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam.

Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

The initial teasers hint at a series that is very much in sync with the source material, which should help appease its many fans.

The two videogames showcased a world that was in ruins following a virus running rampant.

And now, we'll be able to watch it all play out in live-action.

Check out the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

