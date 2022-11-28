The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Hiatus Following Rocky Season 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will definitely return for a 13th season at Bravo, but there will be a longer-than-usual hiatus between seasons.

Andy Cogen opened up to E! News about the show's future.

"Beverly Hills, we're taking a minute break," the executive producer told E! News.

"And then we'll be back shooting with them in the new year," he added.

It's become common to have plenty of footage of the housewives around the holidays, but it appears we'll be getting a different vibe next season.

The cast of the latest season included Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, with Kathy Hilton in a friend role.

If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online, you know the season wasn't the most enjoyable.

There was a lot of drama involving the housewives, with plenty of allegations being thrown back and forth.

As a result, many observers are expecting a shake-up in the cast.

Kathy Hilton previously said she would not return if Lisa Rinna remained a part of the cast.

Kyle Richards even hinted that her time on the series could be up.

Bravo tends to keep casting details under wraps until closer to transmission, but looking at the ratings for the most recent season, it blew the other Housewives franchises out of the water.

For that reason alone, we should probably expect Bravo to make minimal changes.

The cabler will not make huge changes while the show is still a hit.

The Real Housewives of New York was previously put on hiatus and subsequently fired the entire cast.

Oh, and then there was The Real Housewives of Dallas. That got canceled.

However, the ratings were at series lows. RHOBH continued to dominate with its most recent season.

What are your thoughts on the temporary pause?

Do you think the show needs a major overhaul?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.