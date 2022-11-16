The Recruit Trailer: Noah Centineo's Life is on the Line in The Rookie Creator's Netflix Drama

Noah Centineo looks set to be Netflix's next big action hero.

The streaming service on Wednesday dropped the official trailer for The Recruit, a high-octane new drama.

The series comes from The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley.

The Recruit centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.

Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, and Kaylah Zander also star.

The series reunites Centineo with Netflix, where he became Hollywood's heartthrob following his beloved role in the To All the Boys franchise.

However, we'll never forget Centineo's work as Jesus Foster on The Fosters and Good Trouble.

It was a rare occasion in which a recast worked.

Centineo recently starred in Black Adam, DC's newest superhero movie.

In the trailer for The Recruit certainly throws Owen in at the deep end.

"I'm 24 years old," Owen says in the trailer.

"I'm supposed to make mistakes."

The big question of the series appears to be whether Owen can hold his own, and at first glance, it looks like he'll face an uphill battle.

It looks like the type of show that will play well with the Netflix audience, so I'm inclined to believe it will be a big hit.

Hawley's The Rookie has grown into a bonafide franchise.

Check out the trailer and hit the comments with your thoughts.

The Recruit drops on December 16.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.