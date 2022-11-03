The Watchful Eye: Freeform Thriller Sets Early 2023 Premiere Date

at .

Freeform has an exciting new thriller on tap for early 2023.

The young-skewing cabler revealed The Watchful Eye will launch  Monday, Jan. 30, with a double episode premiere at 9 p.m. before moving to its regular 10 p.m. timeslot.

The series follows Elena Santos, played by Mariel Molino, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan.

The Watchful Eye Series Premiere Photo

She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives.

What they don't know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own.

Under Surveillance

The series comes from Ryan Seacrest Productions and stars Molino, Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri and Kelly Bishop.

It is created by Julie Durk (Grace and Frankie), who also serves as consultant.

Emily Fox (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) is showrunner and executive producer. Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay and Jeffrey Reiner serve as executive producers, with Reiner (Dirty John) directing the pilot.

The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

ABC Cheat Sheet: Alaska Daily, The Rookie Feds, & Big Sky Are on the Bubble
Start Gallery

Freeform also shared a short teaser that reminds us of Persons Unknown. Remember that?

Check out the teaser and scroll down for more Freeform news.

grown-ish returns for the second half of its fifth season on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 p.m.

"After following in his big sister Zoey's footsteps, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, finishes his first year at Cal U, transitioning from Zoey's little brother to big man on campus," the logline reads.

The series stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins and is produced by ABC Signature.

Zoey Graduates - Grown-ish

Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok serve as executive producers.

Alexander and Lilly also serve as co-showrunners.

