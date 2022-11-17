The Way Home: Hallmark Sets Premiere Date for Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh Drama

Hallmark will premiere its highly anticipated drama The Way Home early next year.

The cable network revealed the Andie MacDowell-Chyler Leigh drama series will debut Sunday, January 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

We also got our first glimpse at the series, and it looks like another winner for the network.

MacDowell plays Del, the matriarch of the Landry family and a pillar of the close-knit community of her small, Canadian farm town.

Del and her daughter, Kat, have been estranged from each other following harrowing events that changed their family forever and prompted Kat to move away.

"The Way Home is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women - Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) and Kat's mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong, willful and independent," Hallmark teases.

"More than 20 years prior, lifechanging events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven and she remains estranged from Del to this day."

"Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. With Kat's marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, she decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back," the logline continues.

"Although Alice is none-too-thrilled, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family's farm, though the reunion isn't what Kat had envisioned."

"As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening - and surprising - journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other."

The series was announced earlier this year, and now premieres in just a few months.

MacDowell is well-known to Hallmark audiences for her work on Cedar Cove, which was the cabler's first original scripted series.

"The Way Home is a passion project and I am beyond happy to see this special series brought to life here at Hallmark, and so beautifully," remarked Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media.

"We know the compelling, heartfelt journey of the Landry women and the series will draw in viewers and is sure to become a new fan favorite," said Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media.

The cast is rounded out by Evan Williams (Blonde, Versailles) and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) Alex Hook (I Am Frankie), Al Mukadam (Pretty Hard Cases, The Detail), Jefferson Brown (Masters of Romance, Slasher), David Webster (Luckiest Girl Alive, In the Dark) and Siddarth Sharma (Homeschooled, In the Dark) also star.

Check out the trailer below.

A journey of healing for three generations of women who come together in the all new series, @TheWayHomeHC, coming to Hallmark Channel on January 15th! It will star #AndieMacDowell, @chy_leigh, & @sadielsnow pic.twitter.com/WNf0KAqqP9 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) November 17, 2022

