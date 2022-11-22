Top Gun: Maverick Gets Paramount+ Premiere Date

Top Gun: Maverick will finally make the jump to streaming next month.

Paramount+ today announced the #1 film of 2022 will be available to stream globally on the service beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 in the U.S. as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and previously announced markets – the U.K. and Latin America.

It will be available in South Korea and France in 2023.

"After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Maverick Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him," the official logline teases.

"When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign Rooster, the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose.”

"Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

It's been a long road to the screen for Top Gun Maverick and a longer than usual road from cinema to streaming for a Paramount movie.

However, Cruise was against the movie reaching streaming before getting a full-fledged theatrical run.

That run was successful for the movie, allowing it to make $717 million at the domestic box office and almost $1.5 billion at the global box office.

Its success highlighted the importance to keep some movies exclusive to theaters.

Produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, TOP GUN: MAVERICK stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Check out the new promo below.

What are your thoughts on the movie heading to Paramount+?

Will you watch it for the first time?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.