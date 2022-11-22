Top Gun: Maverick Gets Paramount+ Premiere Date

at .

Top Gun: Maverick will finally make the jump to streaming next month.

Paramount+ today announced the #1 film of 2022 will be available to stream globally on the service beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 in the U.S. as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and previously announced markets – the U.K. and Latin America.

It will be available in South Korea and France in 2023.  

Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+

"After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Maverick Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him," the official logline teases.

"When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign Rooster, the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose.”

Top Gun Maverick

"Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

It's been a long road to the screen for Top Gun Maverick and a longer than usual road from cinema to streaming for a Paramount movie.

However, Cruise was against the movie reaching streaming before getting a full-fledged theatrical run.

That run was successful for the movie, allowing it to make $717 million at the domestic box office and almost $1.5 billion at the global box office.

Tom Cruise leaves the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival

Its success highlighted the importance to keep some movies exclusive to theaters.

Produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, TOP GUN: MAVERICK stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Check out the new promo below.

What are your thoughts on the movie heading to Paramount+?

Will you watch it for the first time?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch November 18, 2022
WTW November 12, 2022
What to Watch November 5, 2022
WTW October 29, 2022
WTW October 22, 2022
Case 63 Keyart

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Top Gun: Maverick Gets Paramount+ Premiere Date