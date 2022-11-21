Vikings Valhalla Season 2: First Look and Premiere Date

We finally have a premiere date for Vikings: Valhalla Season 2!

Netflix on Monday revealed the hit Vikings sequel is set to premiere on January 12, 2023.

The second season comprises eight new episodes. Showrunner and creator Jeb Stuart continues for the second season.

Returning Cast members include Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), Bradley Freegard (King Canute), and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson).

Also returning is Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Pollyanna McIntosh (Queen Ælfgifu), and Soren Pilmark (Sweyn Forkbeard)

New cast members for Season 2 include Bradley James (Harekr), Hayat Kamille (Mariam), Marcin Dorocinski (King Yaroslav the Wise), and Sofya Lebedeva (Elena).

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

"Season Two finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies," according to the official description.

"Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat."

“The whole concept of Season 2 is that we take these three heroes who are in Scandinavia and blow them out of their comfort zones,” says show creator Jeb Stuart in an interview with Netflix's Tudum.

“Season 2 for Harald and Leif is a road trip: It’s Thelma and Louise on the Dnieper River. The two of them will begin this incredible journey. Freydís has to go to Pomerania, which is a very difficult environment.”

“Season 2 will show that sometimes when you hang out with the people that are just like you, eat like you, talk like you, you can still run into trouble," Stuard adds.

"So you need to stir the pot, which I think is what the Vikings did. And they did it beautifully, better than probably any other culture out there. So we put together this motley crew of Russian nobles, Muslim astronomers and con men, and they shove off from Novgorod.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.