Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 6

at .

Did Maggie and Vanessa find some unity?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 6, the pair tried to work with a patient eager to get back to work.

Newfound Fame - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Crockett adjusted to his newfound fame when he helped Will treat a local restaurant owner.

Elsewhere, Ethan, Charles, and Goodwin worked to help a new mother worried about hurting her baby.

Watch Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 6 Quotes

Woman: Help! Somebody take him.
[Choi takes the baby.] Choi: What's wrong?
Woman: It's me. I'm going to hurt him. I'm what's wrong.

Reporter: People are calling you a hero, but is that how you would characterize yourself?
Marcel: Umm...
Jack: You know he gerry-rigged a lung transplant just days after the incident? Confident, creative. Future of medicine, this guy.

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 6

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 6 Photos

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 6 Spoilers - Chicago Med
Newfound Fame - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 6
Assisting a New Mother - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 6
Trying to Save a Patient - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 6
Arguing With Vanessa - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 6
An Ill Restaurant Owner - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 6
  1. Chicago Med
  2. Chicago Med Season 8
  3. Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 6
  4. Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 6