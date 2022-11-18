Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 8

Did Chief O'Neal go too far?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 8, his attempt to distract the team from the investigation into his son caused a lot of problems.

He sent the team on a dead fish case that frustrated everyone.

Meanwhile, Burgess faced up to difficult memories of her past, pushing her on a new path.

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.