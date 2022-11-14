Watch Family Guy Online: Season 21 Episode 7

Did Stewie fall in love with Paris?

On Family Guy Season 21 Episode 7, the youngster took refuge in Quagmire's suitcase.

When he touched down in Paris, Quagmire had to make a decision.

Meanwhile, Peter and Lois went to Vermontm where Lois was intent on breaking Bonnie's Instagram "like" record.

Brian was left to look after Chris and Meg, much to his dismay.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.