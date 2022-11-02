Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Ben's trip to the past help him move on from a very current predicament?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 7, Ben made his way to the past to help a priest who had been called to assist a family in crisis on Halloween night.

Dark and Spooky - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 7

As he delved into the mysterious and inexplicable events, he was forced to muster all of his resources as a scientist before time ran out.

Elsewhere, the Leap squad tried to find a solution to the premonition.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

Addison: Are you wearing cat ears?
Ian: What? I keep them in my desk in case of e-meow-gencies.

Ben: Exorcisms aren’t real. And even if they were, I’m not religious. I don’t believe in possession.
Addison: Ben, you are literally possessing that guy’s body right now.
Ben: Okay, fair point.

