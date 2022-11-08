Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 8

What did Ben find out about the machine?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8, Ben found himself in the body of a 16-year-old and amongst a group of outcast teens on the run.

As the case intensified, he relied on determination to try and guide himself and Addison to safety.

With the promise of a significant piece of history returning, Ben made a big plan.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.