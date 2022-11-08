Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 8

at .

What did Ben find out about the machine?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8, Ben found himself in the body of a 16-year-old and amongst a group of outcast teens on the run.

Really? - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8

As the case intensified, he relied on determination to try and guide himself and Addison to safety.

With the promise of a significant piece of history returning, Ben made a big plan.

Watch Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Quantum Leap online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

The people you know aren’t the answer. They’re the problem. They’ve already made up their minds about you.

Roy

Leah: I just want to go home.
Stacy: Leah, you can’t go home. You know that, right? Your parents sent you away because they think you’re broken.
Ben: Hey…take it easy.
Stacy: What? I mean, it’s true. I don’t want her to walk in and think they’ll suddenly just accept her for who she is.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

One Cool Uncle - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8
Really? - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8
A Little Advice - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8
Connecting - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8
Roy's Little Friends - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8
Forging Ahead - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8
  1. Quantum Leap
  2. Quantum Leap Season 1
  3. Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8
  4. Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 8