Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 5

at .

Did the employees of the battery recycling plant survive?

On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5, the Station 19 crew made a deadly plan to save many lives.

Defies Them -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Carina planned a special surprise in an attempt to reconnect with Maya.

Elsewhere, Travis got caught in the crosshairs of dirty politics.

Jack turned up at the clinic day only to be confronted by new details about his past.

Watch Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5 Quotes

Why are they so attractive?

Rafael

Eli: Sounds like a deal.
Andy: A deal with the devil.

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5 Photos

Brooke - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5
Checking Jack Out - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5
Directing - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5
Getting Back to It - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5
Gaslit - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5
Talking Down a Jumper - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5
  1. Station 19
  2. Station 19 Season 6
  3. Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5
  4. Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 5