Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Did Thony manage to help her son?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 9, things got gnarly as his condition worsened.

Meanwhile, Arman confronted Nadia about her secret, paving the way for their biggest bust-up yet.

Elsewhere, Fiona had some concerns about Thony's plan and made her feelings heard.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

It was a mistake, and I’m sorry I didn’t tell you. When I met you, I knew you were the one for me. I didn’t want to risk losing you.

Nadia

Arman: When were you planning on telling me that you and Kamdar were married?
Nadia: How did you find out?
Arman: So, it’s true?

Returning to Manilla - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 9
An Unholy Alliance - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 9
Luca's Sick-vertical - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 9
Fiona's Concern - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 9
No Choice - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 9
Arman's Plan - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 9
