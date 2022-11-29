Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Did Thony manage to help her son?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 9, things got gnarly as his condition worsened.

Meanwhile, Arman confronted Nadia about her secret, paving the way for their biggest bust-up yet.

Elsewhere, Fiona had some concerns about Thony's plan and made her feelings heard.

Use the video above to watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.