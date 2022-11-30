Watch The Resident Online: Season 6 Episode 9

Did Devon's big moment go public?

On The Resident Season 6 Episode 9, a documentary producer approached him as he prepared the country's first titanium rib cage implant surgery.

Meanwhile, Conrad was in danger as he tried to help someone mauled by a large cat.

Elsewhere, Dr. Bell faced negative press and had to speak to a crisis advisor about saving his reputation.

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.