Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 9

Did Nelson and Lisa have a future?

On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 9, the pair stopped the bickering and got to know one another.

As their friendship blossomed, the Simpsons had to decide whether Nelson was a good influence.

We also took a trip to the future, featuring the voices of Natasha Lyonne and Simu Liu.

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.