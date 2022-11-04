Westworld Canceled After Four Seasons at HBO

It's game over for Westworld.

HBO has canceled the fantasy drama after four seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cancellation comes almost three months following the airing of the fourth season finale.

“Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step," HBO said in a statement.

"We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television."

"It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.”

Back in August co-showrunner Lisa Joy revealed that the fifth season was planned to be the end.

"We had always planned on ending the series next season," Joy told The Wrap.

"You know, we always thought that Westworld should kind of come full circle and back to the West. But with Dolores, who was just a player in other people's games, finally getting to write her own," Joy continued.

Nolan and Joy’s Kilter Films in turn issued a statement saying:

“Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds."

"We’ve been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness — both human and beyond — in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so.”

At the end of Westworld Season 4, Dolores charted course for the West, setting up an epic final chapter.

"It's not an accident that they're returning to the West, as Westworld, and this time with a completely different storyteller in charge," Joy said to the Wrap.

"I think point of view can change drastically the meaning of any kind of story or existence, and now it's her turn."

"How often do you get to see the damsel in distress become the leader of a society?"

Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, and Angela Sarafyan starred in the fourth season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.