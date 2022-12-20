Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha to Headline Hallmark's First 2023 Christmas Movie

Hallmark has aired its final original movie premiere of the 2022 Countdown to Christmas programming event, and that can only mean one thing:

What's on tap for 2023?

Well, Hallmark dropped some exciting news on Tuesday.

Hallmark unwrapped its first original holiday movie for 2023 with A Biltmore Christmas, starring Bethany Joy Lenz (Good Sam, An Unexpected Christmas) and Kristoffer Polaha (We Wish You a Married Christmas, Jurassic World: Dominion).

The new original movie will enter production this January in Asheville, North Carolina, at the historic Biltmore Estate, renowned for its classic holiday traditions since 1895.

"Although this National Historic Landmark has been home to many productions over the years, this movie marks the first time Biltmore Estate itself serves as the setting," Hallmark teases.

"Each year, we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience," enthused Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President, Development, Programming, Hallmark Media.

"We know fans will love being transported back in time, and the iconic, beautiful Biltmore Estate is the perfect setting to help fans get into the holiday spirit."

As for what the latest movie will be about, here's what we know.

Scroll down for the plot details.

Lucy Collins (Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she's hired to write the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie His Merry Bride! First filmed in 1947 at beautiful Biltmore House, it has long been considered a Christmas classic.

As Christmas approaches, Lucy travels to Biltmore Estate for research. She joins a guided tour of the grounds, where she gets insights into the history of the location and the filming of His Merry Bride! Once inside the house, she's drawn to a beautiful hourglass.

When Lucy accidentally knocks it over, she finds herself transported back in time to 1946 – the Golden Age of Hollywood – as cast and crew prepare to film His Merry Bride! at Biltmore.

Lucy does her best to navigate an unfamiliar place as a woman out of time, charming some and raising suspicions of others. It's not long before Lucy catches the eye of the film's dashing lead Jack Huston (Polaha), and although she initially rebuffs his advances, their connection soon becomes undeniable.

Lucy's sudden appearance sets off a chain of events that puts the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, she must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

Lucy has one chance to go home but must say goodbye to the man who might be her soulmate unless some Christmas magic can keep the curtain from closing on their love story.

A Biltmore Christmas is from Hallmark Media. Dustin Rikert is the executive producer, and Andrew Gernhard serves as producer. John Putch directs from a script by Marcy Holland.

