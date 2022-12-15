Carnival Row First Look: First Images of Final Season Revelaed by Prime Video!

Prime Video debuted first-look images from the second and final season of the fantasy-drama Carnival Row.

The highly anticipated series, from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, will return on February 17, exclusively on Prime Video.

It will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (Orlando Bloom), investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension.

Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).

Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row.

And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans.

With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.

A teaser trailer has been released for the February release.



Carnival Row is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson (Marvel’s Daredevil, The Man in the High Castle) and Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets).

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne also serve as executive producers.

Other executive producers include Sarah Byrd (The Alienist, Strange Angel), and Jim Dunn (Marvel’s Daredevil, Haven).

Sam Ernst (Marvel’s Daredevil, Haven), Wesley Strick (The Man in the High Castle), and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans) round out the executive producers.

Beacham’s A Killing on Carnival Row, on which the project is based, appeared on the very first installment of The Black List in 2005.

The Black List is a platform for film and TV writers to showcase their screenplays to industry members and get their work evaluated by professional readers.

The first season of Carnival Row aired in 2019.

The series quickly began production on season two but got shut down due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This final season marks a little over three years since Season 1.

Carnival Row is a fantasy drama that leans into the steampunk subgenre.

We don't know if the whole season will drop at once or if they'll release episodes weekly like the previous series, The Peripheral and The Wheel of Time.

Along with these first-look images, they also released some key art!

The art features Bloom and Delevingne's characters.

Check it out!

The second season of Carnival Row premieres on Prime Video February 17th, 2023.

